Malawi's Chawinga fires Kenya warning with 24th Kvarnsveden goal in Sweden

The 21-year-old maintained her fine scoring form as her side were held by Hammarby in a Swedish Elitettan game on Saturday

Temwa Chawinga showed her readiness for Malawi's Olympic Games qualifiers against with her 24th goal of the season in Kvarnsveden's 1-1 draw against Hammarby on Saturday.

With the She-Flames set to take on the Harambee Starlets in the second qualifying round next week, the 21-year-old was on target to gain confidence ahead of the international break.

Before Saturday's game, the Malawi international had scored the winner as she inspired Kvarnsveden to a 1-0 win over league leaders Umea a week ago.

The high-flying hosts suffered a huge setback after being reduced to 10 players after the sending off of Helen Eke five minutes before the break.

After a goalless first half, Chawinga broke the deadlock for the visitors on the hour mark but Cathrine Dahlstrom struck in added time to deny them back-to-back wins against the league's top two sides.

The result keeps Fredrik Bengtsson's side in sixth with 28 points from 19 matches this season and they will host third-placed Uppsala after the international break on September 7.

After the encounter, Chawinga, who is the African Olympics qualifier's top scorer with six goals, is expected to join her side ahead of the first leg match against Kenya in Blantyre on Wednesday.