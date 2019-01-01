Malaga's Ode Fulutudilu and Gaelle Enganamouit make losing debut to Zenatha Coleman's Valencia

The South Africa and Cameroon strikers had a debut to forget with their Namibian counterpart starting the rout

Zenatha Coleman was on target in 's 4-1 triumph over Malaga, who had Ode Fulutudilu and Gaelle Enganamouit make their debuts.

Having captured three African strikers, Malaga came into the encounter with hopes of ending their winless run of 11 matches, but Valencia got in front through Namibia's Coleman after 17 minutes.

In the 31st minute, Carol scored from Deborah Garcia's assist to double their advantage before the break at the Jose Gallardo Stadium.

10 minutes from full time, Adriana Martin pulled one back for the hosts but Sandra Hernandez and Maria Paz struck late to rub salt in the wound of the Blue and Whites.

Coleman's goal ended her eight-match goal drought, with her last effort coming in Valencia's 4-1 win over on November 28. Saturday's goal was her third in 17 appearances this season.

And the win lifts Oscar Suarez's ladies to eighth on the 16-team Superliga log with 24 points from 19 games. They welcome to Estadio Antonio Puchades on February 10.

Article continues below

On the other hand, 's Fulutudilu and Cameroon's Enganamouit made losing debut despite playing the entire duration for Antonio Contreras' side.

Unlike Mali's Bassira Toure, who could not make her first professional debut as she was left on the bench for the entire duration of the encounter.

Malaga are 15th in the log with 15 points and will continue their quest for revival when they travel to face in their next league contest.