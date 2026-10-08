Major unrest at Real Madrid: Mourinho is furious with Mbappé; the atmosphere is very tense

Trouble is still brewing at Real Madrid, according to radio station Cadena SER. The atmosphere remains as icy as it was five months ago.

Kylian Mbappé is playing a major part in the unrest currently surrounding Real Madrid. The French superstar is currently injured, but was still spotted cycling in the Alps with his girlfriend Ester Expósito.

Back in Madrid, José Mourinho gave Mbappé a fierce dressing-down. The Portuguese coach is furious about his striker's bike ride.

Last month, he was still ranting that "a Real Madrid player is always a Real Madrid player, even when he is off". Mourinho stressed that skiing and cycling are therefore "not done".

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Inside the Real Madrid dressing room, the atmosphere is still icy. Even Mourinho has not been able to change that.

Journalist Anton Meana says there has even recently been another physical confrontation between two unnamed players.

Last season, Aurelién Tchouaméni and Federico Valverde came to blows. The latter even had to miss a few Real Madrid matches.