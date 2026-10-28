Major mystery surrounds Sami Ouaissa: PSV to conduct another medical examination

Sami Ouaissa must undergo another medical examination at PSV, according to Rik Elfrink of the Eindhovens Dagblad. The forward remains unfit to play.

On Monday last week, Ouaissa played a half for Jong PSV in their 1-0 defeat to FC Dordrecht.

The Limburg-born player was due to travel to England with the reserves this week. Jong PSV played Ipswich Town on Tuesday afternoon in the Premier League International Cup.

Ouaissa missed out on the matchday squad. The Ipswich game had been seen as the final hurdle before his return to the first team.

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What is wrong with Ouaissa remains unclear. PSV will examine the right winger again, with his status still uncertain.

PSV signed Ouaissa from NEC for €9 million last summer, but he has yet to make an appearance for the Eindhoven club.

Meanwhile, Sam Lammers remains unfit. The striker was expected to recover from an injury within a few weeks but is still sidelined.