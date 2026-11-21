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Paris Saint-Germain have suffered a heavy blow after their French forward Désiré Doué sustained a tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during the clash with Nice, which the Parisians won 3-2. The player went down in severe pain after scoring a goal, before leaving the pitch on a stretcher amid scenes of great emotion.

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French newspaper L'Équipe report that initial tests showed Doué has suffered a serious knee injury, most likely a tear of the anterior cruciate ligament, and that he will be out of action for several months.

Doué will have an MRI scan on Sunday to establish the exact nature and severity of the damage before the club make any official announcement.

The injury came in the 40th minute, just minutes after Doué had scored Paris Saint-Germain's second goal. He went down screaming in agony, clutching his right knee. His teammates and the coaching staff looked alarmed, not least because the forward seemed to know straight away how serious it was. The medical team then came on to take him off the pitch.

Luis Enrique made no attempt to hide his concern. The Spanish head coach described the injury as serious but stressed that a final diagnosis would have to wait for the medical results.

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Speaking after the match, he said: "We have to wait for the results of tomorrow's tests, but it is a serious injury, that is clear. We saw it on television," adding that injuries like this are part and parcel of professional football.

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Enrique also revealed he had spoken to Doué and backed the forward to return stronger: "I am sure he will recover fully and come back stronger than before. I have spoken to him, and he is now in the dressing room. We have to wait for the results of the final tests to know the exact nature of the injury."

It's a fresh blow for a Paris Saint-Germain side already without Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The Georgian tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee against Barcelona on 20 October and has since had surgery, with the expectation that he'll be out until the end of the season. The prospect of Doué suffering the same injury only deepens the worry in Paris.

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Doué had made a strong start to the season and kept his scoring run going against Nice. Senny Mayulu equalised from the penalty spot in the 31st minute, and a minute later Doué finished off a swift attack to put the Parisians ahead. Then the injury cut his evening short and cast a shadow over the win.

Even without him, Paris Saint-Germain saw the game out 3-2. Ferran Torres scored in the 85th minute before Ali Abdi pulled one back in the 90th. That's 12 consecutive wins in all competitions and their eighth in Ligue 1, and it stretches their lead at the top of the table to 5 points over Lille. The celebrations were muted, though, by fears over how long one of their key attacking players will be sidelined.