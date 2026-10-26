Simone Inzaghi had plenty to say ahead of Al-Hilal's clash with Qatar's Al-Shamal in the third round of the AFC Champions League Elite. The Italian faces another test with his side, one that comes amid a packed fixture list and the challenge of keeping his players fit.

The Al-Hilal boss turned first to Riyad Mahrez. Inzaghi praised the Algerian, the former Al-Ahli star now at Al-Shamal, but insisted his side are ready for an opponent packed with quality, Spain's Pablo Mari among them.

"Riyad Mahrez is a big star, and Al-Shamal have a number of outstanding players such as Pablo Mari and others, and we will do our best to do what is required," Inzaghi told the pre-match press conference.

Inzaghi warns of Al-Shamal's strength

Concentration will be key. The Italian warned that Al-Shamal are no pushovers, a well-drilled side with a fine coach and players to match, as their recent displays have shown.

Next matches ALS AFC Champions League Elite 14:15 HIL

"Al-Shamal are a strong team, and they have an excellent coach and players, so we will be present and focused in the match," Inzaghi explained. "I watched their last game, and they are an organised team."

Al-Hilal's absentees and fixture-pressure concerns

Recovery is the other battle. Inzaghi stressed how much the relentless schedule demands, with his coaching staff and medical team working together to keep players fresh for the fixtures ahead without compromising the big ones.

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"The recovery process is important, especially given the pressure of fixtures, and we are working hand in hand with the medical staff to keep pace with the approach of the upcoming matches," he said.

Several names are in doubt. The coach revealed concerns over Martinelli's fitness after the Al-Qadsiah game, while Mohamed Mazhari needed rest. Ruben Neves will miss the Al-Shamal clash, and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's involvement hinges on training.

One eye stays on the next game. Inzaghi admitted the upcoming meeting with Al-Fateh shapes how he manages his players, with Al-Hilal keen to keep winning without piling fatigue onto their squad.