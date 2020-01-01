Mahrez scores as Manchester City beat Arsenal to reach semi-final of League Cup

The Algeria international found the back of the net as the Citizens secured a comfortable victory over the Gunners at Emirates Stadium

Riyad Mahrez was on the scoresheet as defeated Arsenal 4-1 in Tuesday’s League Cup tie.

The international was handed his 18th appearance across all competitions this season and seized the opportunity to add to his tally.

The 29-year-old started the encounter playing directly behind the Citizens’ frontman Gabriel Jesus along with Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva.

Jesus opened the glut of goals as early as the third minute of the encounter after he was set up by Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The Gunners attempted to fight back when Alexandre Lacazette levelled proceedings moments after the half-hour mark.

Mahrez then gave his side the lead in the 55th minute, curling home a free-kick which beat goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson.

Foden increased the lead of Manchester City four minutes later after receiving a timely assist from Fernandinho before Aymeric Laporte sealed the victory.

The result sealed City’s place in the semi-finals of the competition as international Mohamed Elneny, ’s Nicolas Pepe and Nigerian wonderkid Folarin Balogun’s efforts for the Gunners were not enough to see them through to the next round of the tournament.

Mahrez has now scored five goals and provided one assist across all competitions this season for Manchester City.

The winger has been with City since the summer of 2018 when he teamed up with the side from , where he made a name for himself with his impressive performances.

Mahrez has made more than 170 appearances for the Citizens since joining the side, helping them to win a number of accolades.

The forward was part of the side that secured the Premier League, , League Cup and Community Shield titles in the 2018-19 season.

The fleet-footed star will be expected to continue his fine displays when Manchester City take on in a Premier League outing on Boxing Day.

Mahrez is currently the captain of the Algeria national team and has 61 caps for the North African country.

The forward played a key role as the Desert Foxes clinched their second title in .