Mahrez: Manchester City star extends imposing Etihad impact

The Algeria international found the net against the Wolves to continue with his awe-inspiring home form for the Citizens

Riyad Mahrez’s notable Etihad influence continued as Manchester City silenced Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-1 in Tuesday’s Premier League encounter.

Thanks to his strike, the former Leicester City man has now been directly involved in 30 goals in 38 starts in all competitions at the Etihad Stadium since joining from Leicester City (15 goals and 15 assists).

30 - Riyad Mahrez has been directly involved in 30 goals in 38 starts in all competitions for Man City at the Etihad (15 goals, 15 assists). Clinical. pic.twitter.com/QWNG40zgAu — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 2, 2021

The Algerian superstar lined up in attack alongside Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling to help his team survive the visitors’ scare.

With Conor Coady’s 61st minute effort levelling matters for Nuno Espirito Santos’ side after the hosts took the lead courtesy of a first-half own goal by Leander Dendoncker, Jesus restored City’s lead in the 80th minute.

Mahrez sealed victory for Pep Guardiola’s team in the 90th minute – slotting coolly home into the bottom left corner of Rui Patricio’s goalpost – while Jesus completed his brace before the final whistle.

That effort was his sixth so far in the 2020-21 English topflight campaign where he has featured in 21 games.

While the 30-year-old Algerian is delighted with his team’s outstanding form, he disclosed that there are no chances of him or his teammates resting on their laurels.

“It was a good performance and the three points was the most important. I'm in good form and I'm happy to help the team win,” Mahrez told club website after the game.

“To be fair, 21 games is unbelievable but we have to keep going,” Mahrez told club website after the hard-earned triumph.

“It’s very good, we’ve worked very hard to arrive at this point, but it’s not finished.



"We have to keep going and show the same passion and focus every game.

“We played well in the second-half and maybe they pressed more and caused us problems, but we were very good.”

The result places Manchester City 15 points clear at the summit of the Premier League ahead of Manchester United’s game against Crystal Palace on Wednesday evening at Selhurst Park.

They also matched the club record of 28 games unbeaten run under Spanish manager Guardiola achieved between May to December in 2017.

Next up for them is their encounter versus Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils on Sunday.