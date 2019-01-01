Mahrez: Manchester City can beat Liverpool to Premier League title

The Algeria international is optimistic the Citizens can win their remaining games this season for a chance to clinch the league trophy

Riyad Mahrez believes can beat to the Premier League title, despite trailing the Reds by nine points.

The 28-year-old was one of the scorers in their 2-1 victory against at Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Before City’s outing with the Blues, Jurgen Klopp’s men had clinched a 2-1 victory against to maintain their eight-point lead at the top of the table after beat .

Recollecting last season’s performance where they leapfrogged the Reds to the league title, the forward is hopeful his side can repeat a similar feat.

“We knew they had won, but we are built to win every game. If they win or lose, we try to win. It’s our mentality. We have to win anyway,” Mahrez told the Mirror.

“We don’t look too much at Liverpool. At some points last season they were ten points ahead of us, and we kept going [until we won the title].

“We have to try to win every game, like we used to, and see how many points we have at the end.”

This season, Mahrez has scored four goals and contributed eight assists in 15 appearances across all competitions.

The former Leicester City star will hope to maintain his impressive form when Manchester City host in Tuesday’s game.