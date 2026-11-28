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Magdeburg vs Energie Cottbus: Kick-off time

2. Bundesliga - Game Week 13 29 Nov 2026 - 07:30 Avnet Arena

1. FC Magdeburg host Energie Cottbus in the 2. Bundesliga at the Avnet Arena in Magdeburg.

Third in the table, the hosts arrive in good form. Magdeburg won 2-1 away to Arminia Bielefeld on 20 November, having previously beaten St. Pauli 4-1 under coach Petrik Sander.

Energie Cottbus, by contrast, sit 17th and have struggled. Claus-Dieter Wollitz's side have not won any of their last five league matches.

League leaders Hertha BSC beat them 4-0 most recently. Before that, Cottbus drew 0-0 with Braunschweig and lost 2-1 to VfL Bochum.

Magdeburg have momentum on their side at home. After three draws and two defeats, Cottbus badly need a win.

Here's where you can watch the match.

This week's talking points: How have Magdeburg and Energie Cottbus fared?

Magdeburg have three wins, one draw and one defeat from their last five competitive matches. They most recently won 2-1 away to Arminia Bielefeld. Before that came a 4-1 win over St. Pauli and a 6-1 victory against Karlsruher SC. Their defeat was a 6-1 loss to Bayern Munich in the DFB Cup. Across those five games, Magdeburg scored 14 goals and conceded 10.

Energie Cottbus have gone five matches without a win, drawing three and losing two. Hertha BSC beat them 4-0 in their most recent game, after a 0-0 draw with Braunschweig. Cottbus scored three goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

Magdeburg vs Energie Cottbus: Line-ups

Magdeburg vs Energie Cottbus: Form

Magdeburg vs Energie Cottbus: Head-to-head record

Magdeburg vs Energie Cottbus: League tables