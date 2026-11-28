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Magdeburg vs Energie Cottbus: Kick-off time
1. FC Magdeburg host Energie Cottbus in the 2. Bundesliga at the Avnet Arena in Magdeburg.
Third in the table, the hosts arrive in good form. Magdeburg won 2-1 away to Arminia Bielefeld on 20 November, having previously beaten St. Pauli 4-1 under coach Petrik Sander.
Energie Cottbus, by contrast, sit 17th and have struggled. Claus-Dieter Wollitz's side have not won any of their last five league matches.
League leaders Hertha BSC beat them 4-0 most recently. Before that, Cottbus drew 0-0 with Braunschweig and lost 2-1 to VfL Bochum.
Magdeburg have momentum on their side at home. After three draws and two defeats, Cottbus badly need a win.
Here's where you can watch the match.
This week's talking points: How have Magdeburg and Energie Cottbus fared?
Magdeburg have three wins, one draw and one defeat from their last five competitive matches. They most recently won 2-1 away to Arminia Bielefeld. Before that came a 4-1 win over St. Pauli and a 6-1 victory against Karlsruher SC. Their defeat was a 6-1 loss to Bayern Munich in the DFB Cup. Across those five games, Magdeburg scored 14 goals and conceded 10.
Energie Cottbus have gone five matches without a win, drawing three and losing two. Hertha BSC beat them 4-0 in their most recent game, after a 0-0 draw with Braunschweig. Cottbus scored three goals and conceded eight across those five matches.
Magdeburg vs Energie Cottbus: Line-ups
Magdeburg vs Energie Cottbus Probable lineups
Manager
- P. Sander
Magdeburg vs Energie Cottbus: Form
Magdeburg vs Energie Cottbus: Head-to-head record
Head to Head
Magdeburg vs Energie Cottbus: League tables
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|13
|12
|1
|0
|33
|9
|+24
|37
W
W
W
W
W
|2
|13
|7
|3
|3
|28
|18
|+10
|24
L
L
W
W
L
|3
|12
|7
|2
|3
|27
|15
|+12
|23
W
W
D
W
L
|4
|12
|6
|4
|2
|29
|16
|+13
|22
W
L
W
D
W
|5
|13
|6
|4
|3
|12
|12
|0
|22
L
D
W
L
W
|6
|13
|5
|4
|4
|23
|24
|-1
|19
W
L
D
L
D
|7
|13
|4
|6
|3
|16
|16
|0
|18
W
W
L
L
D
|8
|12
|5
|2
|5
|19
|18
|+1
|17
L
W
W
L
W
|9
|13
|5
|2
|6
|13
|15
|-2
|17
W
L
W
W
D
|10
|12
|4
|3
|5
|14
|19
|-5
|15
W
D
W
L
D
|11
|12
|4
|2
|6
|18
|19
|-1
|14
W
D
L
W
L
|12
|12
|3
|3
|6
|14
|18
|-4
|12
D
L
L
W
L
|13
|13
|3
|3
|7
|17
|23
|-6
|12
L
D
W
L
L
|14
|12
|3
|3
|6
|14
|21
|-7
|12
L
L
W
L
W
|15
|13
|3
|3
|7
|12
|24
|-12
|12
L
W
L
D
D
|16
|13
|3
|3
|7
|15
|28
|-13
|12
L
D
L
W
L
|17
|13
|2
|5
|6
|14
|17
|-3
|11
W
L
L
L
W
|18
|12
|2
|5
|5
|18
|24
|-6
|11
L
D
L
D
D