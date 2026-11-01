Madrid media fishing in Barcelona's troubled waters: is there a crisis between Gavi and Flick?

Gavi watched Barcelona thrash Deportivo Alavés from the bench, and his absence has reignited the debate over how Hansi Flick is managing the Andalusian midfielder. The emphatic win was a powerful response to defeats by Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, restoring balance and confidence to the Catalan side.
The Catalan newspaper Sport said: "The big result did not prevent some Madrid media outlets from opening a new debate about Flick's tactical choices, and this time Gavi was at the centre of the controversy."
Not a single minute went Gavi's way against the Basque side, and that became the stick with which to beat Flick's management of the team.
Sport pointed out how quickly the matter shifted in some Madrid outlets, moving from a tactical decision to the suggestion of tension within the Barcelona dressing room.
Over on Cadena SER, the programme "Carrusel Deportivo" picked up the issue, posing frank questions about the role Gavi currently occupies in the German coach's plans.
Miguel Martín Talavera went further on Radio Marca, criticising Flick directly: "Given the circumstances of Barcelona's current season, there were many opportunities to give Gavi minutes and help him regain his match rhythm."
Talavera then offered a sharper reading: "The issue is that Flick does not see him as suitable, and that he does not take to him." The interpretation hints at a breakdown of trust between coach and player, though there is little evidence to prove any personal problem exists.
From the Golden Boy award to being sidelined
Cadena SER framed it under a striking headline: "What is happening with Gavi? From Golden Boy to the seventh midfielder."
That framing captures the fall of a player once hailed as one of the great symbols of Barcelona's new generation.
Flick explains the reasons for his decision
Cadena SER journalist Santi Ovalle put the question to Hansi Flick after the match, asking why Gavi had played no part in the big win.
The German coach replied: "We have to make changes, and sometimes the circumstances are not as they were before the match. We had Rodri, Frenkie and Fermín, and there were several changes that had to be made."
His answer stayed strictly tactical. Flick explained that the flow of a match can force adjustments to the original plan, and that he has plenty of options off the bench. He never expressed a lack of trust in Gavi, nor hinted at any problem with the player.
Competition for the midfield spots at Barcelona is fierce. Rodri, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Fermín López, Dani Olmo and Marc Bernal all vie for places, a group that forces Flick into difficult decisions every single week.
What stands out is the timing. The debate flared up right after Barcelona delivered a powerful answer on the pitch following two painful defeats, yet the attention swiftly turned to talk of a supposed internal problem within the squad.