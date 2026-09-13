Tomás Roncero, the famous analyst on the El Chiringuito programme and deputy editor-in-chief of AS newspaper, commented on Real Madrid's line-up for the match against Rayo Vallecano yesterday, Saturday, in the fifth round of La Liga.

Real Madrid won the match 4-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu, temporarily rising to the top of La Liga, level on points with Barcelona.

Known for his Madrid leanings, Roncero said in remarks highlighted by AS newspaper: "Güler is the beacon of the team, while Bernardo gives Madrid organisation and balance, and Arda is the one who creates the magic and provides the decisive touch."

He added: "During the last 20 minutes, Real Madrid not only emerged from a state of lethargy, but also began to create danger. It is a completely different match. Bringing on Diomandé is a must given the amount the club paid to sign him, but he must either shine and prove himself, or Güler will play."

At the press conference, journalists also pressed Real Madrid coach José Mourinho on why Arda Güler started against Rayo Vallecano on the substitutes' bench in favour of Yann Diomandé.



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