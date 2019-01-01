Afcon: Madagascar coach Nicolas Dupuis ready to surprise Guinea in opener

The Barea head coach says his team will be up to surprise their Afcon finals opponents including Guinea

Coach Nicolas Dupuis has hinted that his Madagascar team will be up to surprise their opponents, ahead of their opening Group B game against Guinea on Saturday.

The Barea will be making their first appearance in the Afcon finals when they step unto the Alexandria Stadium turf to take on Paul Put’s Guinea team.

Having qualified for the continental showpiece against all odds, the 51-year-old coach is confident his side will spring more surprises in , beginning with the game against the Syli Nationale.

“On paper, many teams are superior to us,” Dupuis is quoted as saying in his pre-match press conference as per Guineefoot.

“However, we want to take everyone by surprise and attack from now. It’s true that we are playing our first Africa Cup of Nations tournament, and we are going to do our best. We are ready.”

Madagascar became the first team to qualify for the 2019 Afcon finals, after they secured their spot in the continental showpiece with two games to spare.

Despite benefitting from the underdog tag during the qualifiers, Dupuise admitted that their inexperience in the tournament is a concern.

“It is neither an advantage nor a disadvantage, perhaps both,” he is quoted as saying by Foot224 on being debutants in the biennial competition.

“An advantage without doubt, because like you said, we are rising stars. I hope our opponents would underestimate us. That could be an advantage but also a disadvantage in some way because we don’t have the [Afcon] experience.

“We will be learning with each game. I hope we would not be too overwhelmed which could cost us, and also, if we are too ambitious - that could also affect us.

“As for the fact that we are newcomers, it would be an advantage – because the only thing expects of us is to pull off a shock performance.”