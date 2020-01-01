Lyon’s Aouar describes talks of Manchester City transfer as ‘inappropriate’

The Gones midfielder has been the subject of transfer interest by the Citizens

midfielder Houssem Aouar has called the transfer rumours linking him with a move to as “inappropriate” as the French giants prepare to face the Citizens in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

The 22-year-old has been one of the key players for Les Gones this season, making 39 appearances in all competitions, 25 of them coming in where they finished in seventh spot after 28 matchdays, 10 points away from the final Champions League qualification spot.

In the Champions League, Aouar has played six times including the last 16 against where he provided an assist in each leg with Lyon progressing via away goals.

The Italian giants are also reported to be interested in securing the Franco-Algerian’s services, but he has debunked such claims even though he has made his intention of wanting to leave and is focused on the task at hand with Lyon, though admitting the transfer links are flattering.

"A meeting with City? No no, but of course it is always flattering to hear your name linked to these teams,” he told the media.

“To be completely honest, I find it a bit inappropriate to talk about my future before such an important match. At the moment I am 100% focused on Lyon, it is a very important game and very, very nice to play."

Lyon are usually known to sell their best players having parted with Africans like and Mali midfielders Michael Essien and Mamadou Diarra in time past. director and club legend Juninho has revealed the club will be looking for replacements if a deal sticks.

"When you have great players, it is normal that the great teams, with greater economic power, may be interested,” Juninho told RMC Sport.

“There is the risk of losing important players, if so, in agreement with president Aulas, we will work to find suitable substitutes.”

Aouar has been with Lyon since his youth and has made a total of 135 appearances for the senior team, scoring 24 goals and providing 25 assists.

He is eligible to play for having been born in Lyon or by virtue of the origin of his parents.