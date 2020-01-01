Lyon won't settle for a draw at Juventus - Toko Ekambi

The Cameroon forward believes Les Gones have what it takes to overcome the Bianconeri in Turin

Karl Toko Ekambi has declared "will do everything to qualify" after seeing off 1-0 in the first leg of the Round of 16.

The Bianconeri were the obvious favourites as they had beaten the French side in three of their four previous European meetings, drawing the other.

Lucas Tousart's brilliant 31st-minute effort was, however, the difference at the Groupama Stadium, giving Los Gones a slender lead ahead of the return leg at the Allianz Stadium in three weeks time.

"We know that a difficult match awaited us but we followed the instructions. Nothing is over," Toko Ekambi told OLTV.

"We are not going to play there as a team that is going to settle for a draw. We will apply the coach's instructions and we will do everything to qualify.

"All French people know how important this derby is. We will quickly turn to focus on it and rest to be fresh for the match."

Toko Ekambi started the game and played for 66 minutes before getting replaced by Martin Terrier.

The forward had three shots off target, out of which, one was blocked and the other hit the woodwork.

The club turns their attention to the Derby Rhone-Alpes this weekend when Lyon host in .