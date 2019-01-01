Lyon confirm Garcia as Sylvinho replacement

The former Marseille coach returns to Ligue 1 with a side that has been unable to build on their early-season promise

have confirmed the appointment of Rudi Garcia as head coach on a deal reportedly running until June 2021.

The former , and boss replaces Sylvinho, who was sacked last week less than five months on from succeeding Bruno Genesio.

Laurent Blanc and Jose Mourinho were linked to the role, but a recruitment panel headed up by sporting director Juninho Pernambucano and including Gerard Houllier "unanimously" agreed on Garcia.

The 55-year-old won a domestic double in charge of Lille in 2010-11 and led Marseille to the final two seasons ago.

His appointment comes as something of a surprise given his chequered history with Lyon president Jean-Michael Aulas.

In April 2018, Aulas blasted the "arrogance" of the then-Marseille boss, who suggested Lyon got preferential treatment from referees, amid a battle between the clubs for qualification.

Juninho said: "I chose Rudi Garcia because he is a fighter who, like us, has the ambition to win titles and succeed on the European stage.

"He is an experienced coach who has already won trophies. During my various interviews, I had a real football connection with him. We speak the same language in terms of tactics and style."

Garcia stepped down from his position with Marseille at the end of last term.

He will be presented to the media at a news conference on Tuesday.

Lyon enjoyed a bright start under Sylvinho, starting the campaign with a 3-0 win over before thrashing Angers 6-0. But the French side then went on a dismal run, collecting just one victory in nine matches in all competitions, culminating in the Brazilian coach’s dismissal the day after their latest upset – a 1-0 defeat to .

After that result, president Aulas suggested there was no way back for Sylvinho, telling reporters: "Juninho will have to think it over in the coming days.

“This was not sufficient. Juninho must think it over and tell us what he wants to do and I will decide with my board of directors. He is shaken, but we can't do nothing.”

Lyon have taken just nine points from their first nine games in , leaving them one point above bottom clubs Metz and their next opponents, , while they are already 12 points behind leaders and reigning champions .