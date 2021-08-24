Luyindama ends Super Lig wait as Feghouli’s Galatasaray defeat Hatayspor

Following his late strike against Omer Erdogan’s men, the DR Congo international has now scored his maiden goal in the Turkish top-flight

Christian Luyindama scored his first Super Lig goal as Galatasaray secured a 2-1 comeback victory over Hatayspor on Monday night, in the process ending a two-year wait to find the back of the net in the Turkish elite division.



Fatih Terim’s men commenced their 2021-22 campaign on a bright note by defeating Giresunspor 2-0 at the Cotanak Stadium last week.

Buoyed by that result, they squared up against the Star of the South full of confidence. Nevertheless, they were stunned as the visitors took a third-minute lead through Saba Lobzhanidze.

The Georgian forward met Kamil Ahmet's pass in the penalty area and slot the ball past goalkeeper Fernando Muslera who was left stranded.

Gala’s first good chance came in the 16th minute but Kerem Akturkoglu’s shot was intercepted by Fatih Kurucuk. Minutes later, Mbaye Diagne was presented with another but it yielded no result.

Their menacing attacking moves paid off on the half-hour mark as Sofiane Feghouli brought them back on level terms. The Algeria international beat goalkeeper Munir Mohamedi from close range after Alexandru Cicaldau’s shot bounced off the goalpost.

Terim’s side dominated possession in the second half, albeit, they were unable to get the important second goal as Omer Erdogan's men put up a solid defensive display.

With the game looking destined to end in a 1-1 draw, Luyindama had the final say with his 88th-minute strike.

Left unmarked, the 27-year-old directed Omer Bayram’s free-kick past goalkeeper Mohamedi. Incidentally, that was his first league goal in Turkey since joining from Belgian side Standard Liege in 2019.

Alongside Diagne, Luyindama was on parade from start to finish. After an impressive shift, Feghouli was subbed off for Baris Yilmaz in the 87th minute.



Egypt international Mostafa Mohamed was introduced for Muhammed Akturkoglu in the 77th minute whereas Nigeria’s Jesse Sekidika was not dressed for action.

On the other side, Ghana's duo of Joseph Akomadi and Isaac Sackey plus Gabon's Aaron Boupendza were not available for action for Hatayspor.

This result is a morale booster for Galatasaray who take on Randers in Thursday’s Europa League second leg play-off encounter.

The 22-time Super Lig champions settled for a 1-1 draw in the first leg played at the Randers Stadium on August 19.