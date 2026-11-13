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Luxembourg vs Estonia: kick-off time

UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 5 13 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Stade de Luxembourg

Luxembourg host Estonia at the Stade de Luxembourg in Nations League Group 4 in League C, with both sides chasing important points in the table.

After three defeats in their last three competitive matches, Jeff Strasser's Luxembourg sit bottom of the group.

Estonia arrive with considerably more momentum. Jurgen Henn's team are unbeaten in the current Nations League campaign and sit second in the group.

In early October, Estonia won the first meeting 1-0. Luxembourg need a response on home soil.

For details on how to watch, including broadcast and streaming information, see below.

Talking points of the week: what has been happening with Luxembourg and Estonia?

Luxembourg have two wins, no draws and three defeats from their last five games. They lost their most recent match 2-0 to Bulgaria, having previously fallen 3-0 to Iceland. Across those five games, they scored twice and conceded eight goals.

Estonia have two wins, three draws and no defeats from their last five matches. They drew their most recent game 0-0 with Iceland, having beaten Luxembourg 1-0 before that. Estonia scored three goals and conceded only one across those five games.

Luxembourg vs Estonia: line-ups

Luxembourg vs Estonia: form

Luxembourg vs Estonia: head-to-head record

Luxembourg vs Estonia: the tables