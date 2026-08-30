Luuk Brouwers lets rip at his own employers Heerenveen: ‘I find this slightly cheeky’

Luuk Brouwers cannot identify at all with the current situation surrounding his possible transfer to Omonia Nicosia. According to him, the sc Heerenveen hierarchy are being 'slightly cheeky'.

Brouwers has already reached a personal agreement with the Cypriot club, so it is now up to the two clubs to settle on a transfer fee. The midfielder remains under contract until mid-2027.

That is where the problem lies. The Heerenveen hierarchy are holding firm on their asking price for Brouwers, which Omonia Nicosia do not yet appear willing to meet. Much to Brouwers' frustration, he feels Heerenveen should show a little more flexibility.

"I don’t know what the club are asking. They don’t even need to water down the wine, there is no wine. If I’ve played so little in the past three matches, then there is no wine," he fumes afterwards to ESPN.

Brouwers has had to settle for a reserve role at the start of this season. "I think it is clear what my role is and how they view me here. I think it is slightly cheeky to then dig your heels in over a certain amount," he said.

On Sunday in Tilburg, he had already tearfully said goodbye to the Heerenveen crowd. "I understand this is a hard world. I go along with that too. Sometimes you reap the rewards of it. I have always given everything and now I also expect them to think along with me for a moment," Brouwers concludes.

"I’ve had a great time here. The appreciation is huge. I have given everything for this shirt. I do indeed seem to be on my way to Cyprus. We are at a very advanced stage. It is up to the clubs to reach an agreement."