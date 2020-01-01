Luqman Hakim handed first KV Kortrijk matchday squad selection

Having shown improvements at Belgian First Division A side KV Kortrijk, Malaysian teenage star Luqman Hakim Shamsudin is embarking on another first this weekend.

The 18-year old striker has been selected to join the club's matchday squad for their league encounter against this Saturday, October 24, with kick-off time at 2:45 am Malaysian time.

The news was revealed by his club through their social media and website on Friday.

After nine rounds, Kortrijk are currently in eighth place with 14 points, while Anderlecht are just one spot below, tied on points. Anderlecht are currently managed by former star Vincent Kompany.

Since Luqman's arrival at the club back in August, he has scored for Kortrijk's U-21 team in a friendly match and an official encounter, while his participation with the senior team has seen him score for them in a friendly match.

Being handed a matchday squad selection is another step in the youngster's European journey, but a league appearance on Saturday will make it a huge leap. If he does get playing minutes against Kompany's charges, the Mokhtar Dahari Academy graduate will make his name as the first Malaysian to play in a top European league.