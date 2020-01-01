Luqman Hakim reaches another milestone at Kortrijk

Malaysian teenage sensation Luqman Hakim continues his march in Belgium.

Having scored in a friendly match for KV Kortrijk's U-21 team and played with the first team in a friendly match not long after his move there back in August, the 18-year old striker reached another milestone on Monday.

He scored his first competitive goal for Kortrijk's U-21 team, in their Group 2 Reserve League match against KFCO Beerschot Wilrijk. Even more incredibly, Luqman's goal, a 83rd-minute header, was the only goal of the match, to give De Kerels a 1-0 winner.

Alhamdulillah terima kasih ya allah , walaupun gol biasa biasa , berkat doa anda semua 🤲



This is my 1st goal for my 1st official game in 2020 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Qm4L633AJY — luqmansham10 (@luqmansham10) October 13, 2020

The win has placed Kortrijk U-21 in fourth place in the group, after six matches.