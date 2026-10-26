Real Madrid's Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin has revealed what powered the Whites to a 2-1 Clasico win over Barcelona, pointing to discipline, fighting spirit and teamwork as the keys to taking all three points at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Lunin started in place of Thibaut Courtois, the Belgian ruled out by a severe cold. He seized his chance with a standout display, none more vital than a crucial stop with the scoreline level at 1-1.

Playing away from home makes the task harder, Lunin admitted, but Real Madrid's hunger to win settled it. "Discipline and fighting spirit, because we wanted so badly to win the match," he said. "Playing away from home is more difficult, but we got three very important points."

A decisive save backed by daily work

On that key save, the goalkeeper credited goalkeeping coach Nuno for sharpening his game. Nuno's repeated phrase "good training" sums up the value of daily graft and constant preparation.

Big clashes demand collective cohesion, Lunin stressed. The team has to know how to ride out pressure and adversity until the final whistle, especially against opponents of Barcelona's calibre.

Lunin warns against stopping after the win

A fifth straight victory has not satisfied the Ukrainian. He wants constant improvement rather than comfort in positive results, insisting the priority is staying on the right path through the weeks ahead.

He also spoke about the team's knack for settling matches in the closing minutes. Real Madrid have shown that quality over the past years, he noted, but they need sharper focus on the pitch. Their ambition demands more.