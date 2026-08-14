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Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Luis Suárez: a surprise option on Barcelona's table to make up for the Álvarez deal

Transfers
J. Alvarez
L. Suarez
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Sporting CP
LaLiga
Argentina
Colombia
Spain
Portugal

There's no time to wait

Barcelona have made a surprise move for a new striker, bracing for the collapse of their pursuit of Atletico Madrid's Argentine forward Julian Alvarez this summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on his account on the "X" network: "Barcelona are placing Luis Suarez, the Sporting Lisbon striker, among the options on the table, should the Julian Alvarez deal fall through."

"It won't be easy, given that Suarez is a key player at Lisbon, but he is on Barcelona's shortlist," Romano added.

He signed off: "Barcelona will consider signing Suarez or other options from next week (which begins on Monday), if the Julian Alvarez deal remains stalled."

Atletico Madrid, for their part, are refusing to open talks with Barcelona over Alvarez's move to the "Spotify Camp Nou" this summer.

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