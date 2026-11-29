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Luciano Valente rued Feyenoord's 1-1 draw with Ajax in De Klassieker. The Rotterdam side's captain believes they deserved more and called Nacho Ferri's missed penalty "very frustrating".

"I think we deserved more today," Valente told ESPN. "I think that's how everyone feels."

"We started incredibly poorly, just as we did against Porto. Then, after the goal, we had so much control and kept it throughout the match."

"We didn't really create any clear-cut chances, but it's obvious that we had control and deserved more," Valente said. "We're improving step by step, against Porto and again today. But we didn't get the most important thing today: the three points."

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Hans Kraay junior then asked Valente whether Nacho Ferri, who had struggled during the match, topped the penalty-takers' list. "Yes, Ferri is number one," Valente confirmed.

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Valente did not hesitate to discuss it, but let the Spaniard focus fully on the penalty. "He's number one now, and I think he should be allowed to focus and take it."

"If you're on the list, and he stands by that, you just have to be ready. The fact that he missed this time is a separate matter. Ferri is a striker and wants to score. His miss today is frustrating for us. But he just has to keep his head up and move on."

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Ferri's missed penalty reflected the spell he is going through. The striker has scored just once in his last eight matches in all competitions.

"Ultimately, we should have won this," Valente said of the draw. "We haven't done that for a while, but at least the energy we showed today was a positive."