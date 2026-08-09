Luciano Valente earns Feyenoord narrow derby win after a flurry of chances and escapes in stoppage time

The Rotterdam derby ended in a 0-1 win for Feyenoord. Luciano Valente captained his side to victory. The Rotterdam club created enough chances to wrap up the match far earlier, but only scored once.

Just one minute in, Ayase Ueda spurned a huge chance. The striker had a free header from inside the six-yard box but could not steer his effort between the posts. Sparta were warned straight away. A few minutes later, Anis Hadj Moussa did find the net, but the forward was offside, so it remained goalless.

Both sides looked dangerous in a sharp opening spell. Feyenoord moved the ball around with ease and regularly combined their way towards the penalty area, but still fashioned few clear-cut chances. Sparta exploited the large spaces in the Feyenoord defence and created decent openings that way.

With Sparta keeping their lines close together, Feyenoord had to search for openings in tight spaces. After 35 minutes, Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side found one. Gjivai Zechiël pulled the ball back for Valente, who needed no time at all and turned the cross into 0-1.

Straight after the break, Feyenoord started strongly again. Valente sent Ueda through once more, but the striker failed to score his first of the season. Feyenoord kept pushing and created three more chances. Valente, Zechiël and Hadj Moussa all saw their efforts kept out.

Then Feyenoord held their breath when Givairo Read went down in considerable pain. Chasing a long ball, Ayoni Santos followed through and caught the left-back on his knee, which appeared to hyperextend. Read received treatment for several minutes, but was ultimately able to continue.

Gradually, Feyenoord seemed to lose focus. After the drinks break, Sparta pushed clearly for an equaliser and the spaces on the Rotterdam-South side grew ever larger. Still, the Spangen club could not turn that into any big chances.

For the opening hour, Feyenoord had seemed to have little to worry about, but the missed chances kept the game alive until the end. Shortly before full time, Milan Zonneveld appeared to level for Sparta after all, but he was offside and the goal was disallowed. In the very last second, Zonneveld seemed to score again, but in the build-up to his fine header he had given a push. That goal too was disallowed. Feyenoord therefore saw out the 0-1 win and Van Bronckhorst collected his first three points.