Spalletti has no regrets over Icardi situation

The Argentine striker's exile continues this weekend for a must-win derby, just days after crashing out of the Europa League to Frankfurt

head coach Luciano Spalletti insists he has no regrets about his handling of the Mauro Icardi saga.

Icardi will not be involved in Inter's Derby della Madonnina against on Sunday, as a stand-off over his future and conflicting takes from club and player over his fitness continue.

Inter are fourth – just a point and place behind their city rivals – but go into the clash having won just once in their last five games and off the back of a exit to on Thursday.

The ongoing Icardi soap opera continues to provide an unwelcome distraction for Spalletti but he is adamant that he would not have done anything differently.

"If I go back in time, I lose more time," he told a media conference

"I don't go back, I go on. Choices must be made at the moment and after you have taken them you have to stick with them."

"Can we finish ahead of Milan? They're a strong team as they're showing at this time but our aim is to finish in the top four. @OfficialRadja won't be on the bench."

He then told the assembled journalists: "If you go back and rewrite your articles, it's a mess."

Milan enter the game in contrastingly high spirits following a run of five consecutive wins in .

That recent upturn owes much to the prolific form of Krzysztof Piatek, who has scored six goals in as many league starts since joining from in January.

Spalletti, however, says Inter will not be taking any specific measures to stop the striker.

"We usually defend against the whole team, never individually," he explained. "It is clear that we will also have to take into consideration the individual challenge, but it depends where he plays."

When asked if his side can finish above their city rivals, Spalletti made it clear that is focus is squarely on securing a qualification spot.

"They're a strong team as they're showing at this time, but our aim is to finish in the top four," he added.