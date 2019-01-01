Lucas and Llorente left to rue missed chances after Champions League final loss

The Spurs pair came on as second half substitutes but were unable to swing the game back into their favour against Jurgen Klopp's side

forward duo Lucas Moura and Fernando Llorente believe that they had more than enough chances to beat in the final, but that they can repeat their heroics in the future.

Spurs were unable to turn a remarkable European run into ultimate glory, falling short at the Wanda Metropolitano as Liverpool bested them 2-0 in a low-intensity clash in Madrid.

Mohamed Salah’s second-minute penalty arguably took the wind out of Tottenham’s sails early on and Mauricio Pochettino’s side were below their best on the biggest stage.

Both Lucas – dropped after his semi-final hat-trick in favour of Harry Kane – and Llorente were substitutes utilised in the last quarter as the looked to press their possession advantage.

But Divock Origi’s late scruffy strike ended their dreams, with Spurs unable to recreate the sort of magnificent football that took them past and in the knockout stages.

Speaking after the match, Lucas stated that he did not feel whether Tottenham were the better of the two sides had any impact on the result.

"I don't think there is any question of being better or not,” he stated.

"They have been able to take the opportunities they have had. It's a final. We had opportunities, we didn't score.

"It was very difficult. I am very sad, but I am very proud of my team, of the season we did.

"We have to keep our heads up and look ahead."

Llorente acknowledged that it had been a difficult evening in but that he feels the club will push on to success sooner rather than later.

"It's a tough day,” he added. “I think we just let a unique opportunity go but we weren't able to change the match after their first goal.

"It was hard to take it. It's sad because I believed in this team but we couldn't give all our best to fight for the match.”

Llorente continued: “I don't have any doubt [we can reach the final again]. Tottenham is a club that has grown a lot in recent years.

"It's an impressive club and I am pretty sure Tottenham will play another final like this sooner than later."