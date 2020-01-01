Lookman ends three-year Premier League drought in Fulham draw against Sheffield United

The 22-year-old Nigerian forward opened his account for the Cottagers with a spectacular strike at Bramall Lane

Ademola Lookman ended a three-year Premier League goal drought in ’s 1-1 draw against .

The forward arrived at Craven Cottage on a season-long loan from side this summer and has been delivering impressive showings.

Lookman had previously starred for Charlton Athletic and before leaving for to continue his development.

The 22-year-old was handed his first Premier League start for the Cottagers at Bramall Lane following his stand-out performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out.

The Nigerian attacker made the most of the opportunity when he scored his first goal for the newly-promoted Premier League side against Sheffield.

The first-half produced few goal-mouth actions, with both sides missing a number of goalscoring opportunities.

After the restart, a glorious opportunity fell in the way of Aleksandar Mitrovic to open the scoring for Fulham but he missed his strike from the penalty spot.

Lookman then put his side in front with a spectacular strike past goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in the 77th minute.

The 22-year-old twisted and turned past his markers before firing home a beauty into the roof of the net.

The effort is his first in the Premier League since January 2017 when he made a goalscoring debut for against .

37 - Ademola Lookman has scored his first goal in 37 Premier League appearances, his only previous goal in the competition coming on his debut against Manchester City for Everton in January 2017. Awaited. #FULSHU pic.twitter.com/jq2UHOIZMX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 18, 2020

Billy Sharp then levelled proceedings for Sheffield United with five minutes left to play to deny the Craven Cottage outfit all three points.

Lookman featured for the duration of the game along with international Ola Aina, who is also another summer recruit and Tosin Adarabioyo.

The forward will hope to continue his impressive performances and help Fulham end their four-game winless run across all competitions when they take on on October 24.