Lookman: Brighton defeat was more than frustrating for Leicester City

The Anglo-Nigerian had his goal disallowed for offside as the Foxes left the Amex Stadium without a point

Leicester City’s 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion was ‘more than frustrating’ after they had two goals disallowed by VAR, admits Ademola Lookman.

With the Foxes trailing 2-1, Lookman and Wilfred Ndidi had their goals canceled for offside by the Video Assistant Referee in the second half.

Prior to the incidents, Jamie Vardy's 61st-minute effort halved the deficit for the visitors after Neal Maupay and Danny Welbeck put Brighton in front.

The result was Leicester City’s second straight loss in the Premier League, however, Lookman believes they can bounce back to winning ways when they travel to Millwall for their League Cup game on Wednesday before they host Burnley in the Premier League on September 25.

“We pushed and we pushed, to try and get a result out of the game,” Lookman told the club’s website.

“It’s just unfortunate that we couldn’t get the three points for the fans here. It was definitely frustrating on the pitch for us, when you put the ball in the net twice and it gets disallowed. It’s more than frustrating.

“We’ve got to bounce back. We go again on Wednesday in the cup, and we’ll look to win that game to progress to the next round. From there, we’ll keep on building.”

The game was Lookman’s second appearance for Leicester City since his season-long loan from RB Leipzig and he disclosed that he is gradually settling down to life at the King Power Stadium.

“I think they’ve seen glimpses,” he continued. “I think there’s still more to come from me, there’s a lot more to my game. Obviously, with the minutes I’ve got now, we’ll just keep building and keep on working hard during training to keep on progressing.

“I feel good. I’m getting stronger every single day, and that’s the most important thing. I look forward to every single game. I love playing football.”