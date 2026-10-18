The Royal Moroccan Football Federation have confirmed the senior national team's plans for the upcoming international break.

Morocco take on Niger twice in quick succession, in the third and fourth rounds of qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Both fixtures will be staged on home soil, the federation revealed, at the Mohammed V Sports Complex in Casablanca and the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

According to an official statement, the third-round meeting comes first on 13 November, kicking off at 8pm at the Mohammed V Sports Complex in Casablanca (known as Donor). Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan takes charge, assisted by his compatriots Hamza Haji Abdi and Ali Mahmoud Mahad.

It has been a while since the Atlas Lions last played a competitive game at Donor. That was 13 June 2022 against Liberia, a 2-0 win for Morocco.

Four days later, on 17 November, the fourth-round clash follows at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat with another 8pm kick-off. Ethiopian referee Tewodros Mitiku will officiate, assisted by his compatriots Fasika Biru Yeholashet and Tigli Gizaw Belachi.