Lokonga: Arsenal should be renamed Africa FC – Olorundare

With the arrival of the DR Congo prospect in Mikel Arteta's squad, the former Sunshine Stars player suggests a new name for the North London outfit

Arsenal are slowly becoming an African team and as such should be renamed ‘Africa FC’, according to veteran striker Dele Olorundare.

The former Sunshine Stars goal machine suggested this following Albert Lokonga’s move to the Emirates Stadium giants from Anderlecht on Monday.

Due to his glittering displays in Belgium, the midfielder was signed by the Gunners for £18m, as the North London side continues to shape the squad for the 2021-22 campaign.

Lokonga’s move makes him the latest player of African background in Mikel Arteta’s team.

Others are Thomas Partey (Ghana), Bukayo Saka (Nigeria), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon), Nicolas Pepe (Cote d'Ivoire), Nuno Tavares, (Cape Verde), Mohamed Elneny (Egypt), Folarin Balogun (Nigeria), Eddie Nketiah (Nigeria), and Arthur Okonkwo (Nigeria).



“It’s good to see the Gunners improving their squad with more African players. I think Arsenal should be renamed Africa FC,” Olorundare told Goal.

“Lokonga’s move to Mikel Arteta’s squad is a testimony that the club trust Africans with their bid to win laurels in the next season.

“There used to be a time when players from Africa were not considered good for even the substitute bench of a second division club in Europe.

“That appears to have changed and I can only hope that African teams take advantage of this to build a very solid squad to do well at the 2022 Fifa World Cup.”

Following Matteo Guendouzi’s move to Olympique Marseille and Dani Ceballos' return to La Liga giants Real Madrid, the 21-year-old has been tipped to provide a lot of options in Arteta's side's midfield.

“I have seen him play a couple of times and trust me, his signing will strengthen Arsenal squad,” Olorundare continued.

“He is skilful, young and fast, that would be a massive advantage to the club – although he might struggle a bit in terms of adaptation because this is his first time outside England.

“Another advantage for Lokonga is that he will have the opportunity of learning from the likes of Partey, Elneny and other established players who would make him better.

“Overall, I can say that Arsenal’s business during this transfer window is a pointer that they mean business when the season starts.”



Arsenal will begin their 2021-2 English top-flight campaign against Brentford on August 13 at the Brentford Community Stadium.