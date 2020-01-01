Liverpool's Salah extends incredible record against West Ham United

The Egypt international has enjoyed great fortunes against the Hammers, and that run continued on Monday evening at Anfield Stadium

Mohamed Salah continued with his notable goalscoring run against thanks to his strike in ’s 3-2 triumph on Monday.

The Egyptian’s second-half effort helped the Reds survive the Hammers’ scare in the Premier League five-goal thriller.

69' - Great play down the left from Robertson and he cuts the ball back for Salah. His low drive finds a way into the bac of the net and we're level. Keep it going, Reds!!



[2-2]#LIVWHU https://t.co/Pc8Fiu0YR8 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 24, 2020

He has been directly involved in eight goals in six English elite division appearances against West Ham (6 goals, 2 assists).

8 - Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in eight goals in six Premier League appearances against West Ham (6 goals, 2 assists). Nutmeg. pic.twitter.com/oyJUsl3lB2 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 24, 2020

While the game was heading for a 2-2 draw, Sadio Mane had the final say to hand Jurgen Klopp’s men all three points.

Unfortunately for West Ham, their Salah-related misery continued as the international breached their backline once again.

The ex- man boasts of an enviable record against the Hammers, who hold the dubious distinction of being one of Salah’s favourite opponents.

Thanks to this victory, Klopp’s team extends their lead in the English topflight log with 79 points - a far cry from ’s 57 points.

Liverpool travel to Vicarage Road for a date with in their next outing on Saturday.