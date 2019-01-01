Liverpool's Sadio Mane battles Ronaldo and Messi for Uefa Champions League awards

Following his starring role in Munich, the Reds talisman is in contention for two accolades from Uefa

forward Sadio Mane has been nominated for the Uefa Player of the Week and the Goal of the Week.

The 26-year-old bagged a brace on Wednesday as Jurgen Klopp's men dumped out of the elite club competition with a 3-1 victory at the Allianz Arena.

Mane's unstoppable display started off with an astonishing effort that gave the visitors an early lead in 26th minute with a superb turn that was backed by a brilliant finish.

He later secured the Reds' passage to the quarterfinals with his second goal that extended his tally to three in eight outings in the tournament this term.

For the Player of the Week prize, Mane has been shortlisted to compete against hat-trick hero Cristiano Ronaldo who inspired the Old Lady's to a 3-2 comeback win over , Leroy Sane who bagged three assists and a goal in 's 7-0 thrashing of 04 and Lionel Messi who contributed two goals and two assists in 's 5-1 win over .

His superb first half effort at the Allianz Arena is also up for the Goal of the Week award but faces competition from Barcelona's Lionel Messi and duo of Lasse Schone and Dusan Tadic.