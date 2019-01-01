Liverpool's Mohamed Salah named PFA Player of the Month

The Egypt international has now won the prize for the second consecutive time thanks to his awe-inspiring performances for the Reds

forward Mohamed Salah has been named the PFA Fans' Player of the Month for January.

The accolade comes as a reward for the 26-year-old who scored three goals in four league appearances as the Reds maintained their position at the summit of the English top-flight standings.

Salah scored Liverpool’s lone goal in their 1-0 win over and Hove Albion and later bagged a brace in his side’s 4-3 win over .

The two-time African Footballer of the Year who leads the scorer’s chart with 16 goals this season, received the highest number of fans’ votes to ward off challenges from rivals David de Gea, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Troy Deeney and Leroy Sane.

Salah will be looking to continue his fine form for Jurgen Klopp’s men at London Stadium when they lock horns against in Monday’s Premier League encounter.