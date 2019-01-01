Liverpool will win their remaining games – Kompany

The defender feels Manchester City must stay in form as the Reds will be flawless for the rest of the Premier League season

captain Vincent Kompany believes title rivals will win all of their remaining games.

Pep Guardiola's men hold a one-point lead at the top with eight matches left in the Premier League this season.

City have won 24 of their 30 league games this campaign, while Liverpool have 22 victories after beating 4-2 on Sunday.

Kompany, whose team are aiming for back-to-back titles, said he felt the Reds would be flawless for the rest of the league season.

"We couldn't have asked for more at this stage of the season but we are all convinced that Liverpool will win every single remaining game until the end of the season," he told reporters.

"We know how big the task ahead of us is with big games still coming up and difficult games against any team. We're all relaxed and calm, we're not getting carried away."

Raheem Sterling led City to their latest win, scoring a hat-trick in a 3-1 victory over on Saturday.

Kompany believes the 24-year-old, who has 15 goals and nine assists in 27 league games this season, is one of the world's best attackers.

"He has an amazing drive to develop. It's incredible because his first year at City was tough and then from the moment Pep came in he just kicked on and went from strength to strength," he said.

"For me, he is one of the best wingers in the world. He's so, so important for us. To have the ability to unlock defences when they defend with so many bodies is the sign of a top, top, top player."