Liverpool vs Bournemouth: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

With title rivals Manchester City ahead at the summit of the table on goal difference, the pressure is on Jurgen Klopp's side to retake the lead

face Bournemouth in the on Saturday as they look to get their title bid back on track and, if only temporarily, move back to the top of the table.

The Reds dropped points after draws at Leicester and West Ham to allow City to retake the lead at the summit of the table, albeit with a game in hand.

With a vital encounter against looming, the hosts will have to keep their focus against a side who are more than capable of causing an upset.

Eddie Howe will feel his side have every chance of three points at Anfield but they'll likely need a far better performance than last time out, when they were beaten 2-0 by .

Game Liverpool vs Bournemouth Date Saturday, February 9 Time 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET Stream (US only) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be shown on television or streamed due to broadcasting rules. Goal will, however, be providing minute-by-minute coverage on our match blog.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team

Position Liverpool players Goalkeepers Alisson, Mignolet, Grabara Defenders Van Dijk, Robertson, Moreno, Matip, Alexander-Arnold Midfielders Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Keita, Henderson, Lallana, Camacho, Jones Forwards Mane, Salah, Firmino, Sturridge, Shaqiri, Origi

Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum and Trent Alexander-Arnold all returned to training this week for the Reds and could be in line to feature against the Cherries.

Dejan Lovren, Joe Gomez, Rhian Brewster and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all remain sidelined and despite the Bayern game on the horizon, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are all expected to start.

Potential Liverpool starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Fabinho; Shaqiri, Firmino, Mane; Salah.

Position Bournemouth squad Goalkeepers Boruc, Begovic, Travers Defenders S. Cook, Ake, Daniels, Rico, Mings, Simpson, Clyne, Smith Midfielders Surman, Pugh, Lerma, Ibe, Stanislas, Brooks, Fraser, Ofoborh, Gosling Forwards Mousset, King, Solanke

Bournemouth will not be able to select Nathaniel Clyne, who is on loan from Liverpool and therefore ineligible to feature, though ex-Reds man Dominic Solanke could face his former club.

Simon Francis and Lewis Cook are out for the season with cruciate ligament injuries, while David Brooks and top scorer Callum Wilson also remain sidelined with knocks.

Potential Bournemouth starting XI: Boruc; Rico, Ake, Cook, Smith; Stanislas, Gosling, Surman, Fraser; Brooks; King.

& Match Odds

Liverpool are 2/9 favourites to win this match with bet365. Bournemouth can be backed at 13/1, while a draw is available at 13/2.

Click here to see more offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

Dropped points at Leicester and West Ham have seen Liverpool surrender their lead at the top of the table, with now leading the way, albeit only by goal difference and with the Reds having a game in hand.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been hit by a handful of injuries in recent weeks although will hope to welcome back Alexander-Arnold for the visit of Bournemouth.

Goalkeeper Alisson further stressed this week that, despite the slip-ups in recent weeks, Liverpool’s belief in their chances remain unshaken.

"We believe we can win the league," the former man stated. "We've shown in the past that we're good enough and we'll continue to show this in the games we've got to come.

"Our pressure is the same. We take things game by game without worrying about what our opponents are doing.

"We don't think about Man City, we think about ourselves. We only think about what we can do and how things are moving forward."

Bournemouth should, however, prove tough opposition, despite their own injury issues.

The Cherries’ top scorer Callum Wilson is currently sidelined while David Brooks, who has been something of a revelation for the club this season, is also absent.

They will, however, take belief from the 4-0 thumping they dished out to and feel they have a chance of getting something, should they perform well at Anfield.

That said, Bournemouth haven’t won away from home in the league since October and Klopp will undoubtedly have his team well prepared as they look to claim their first win in three.