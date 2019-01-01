Liverpool star Mane matches Salah's scoring record with Burnley effort

Saturday's effort has made the Senegal international the joint-highest scoring player in Jurgen Klopp's team since August 2018

Sadio Mane has now scored 30 goals in all competitions for since the start of the 2018-19 season, level with Mohamed Salah.

He scored Liverpool's second goal as they maintain a two-goal lead over in Saturday's Premier League fixture.

Four minutes after Chris Woods turned the ball to his own net to open the scoring, Mane doubled the Reds' lead before half-time.

The 27-year-old finished off a pass from Roberto Firmino with a calm right-footed shot.

The Senegalese star, who shared last season's Premier League Golden Boot with Salah and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, is now the joint-top scorer for Liverpool across all competitions since August 2018.

30 – Since the start of last season, no Liverpool player has scored more goals in all competitions than Sadio Mane (30 – level with Mo Salah). Relentless. pic.twitter.com/chni7Fr20E — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 31, 2019

Mane has now scored two goals in four league appearances so far this season and he will be aiming to help Jurgen Klopp's men stretch their unbeaten start to the season.