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Ahmad Salah

Translated by

Liverpool's stance on the Vinicius deal decided, with a Saudi giant waiting

Transfers
Real Madrid
Al Ahli
Arsenal
Liverpool
Saudi Pro League
Espanyol vs Real Madrid
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England

Renewal setback puts Real Madrid at the heart of the transfer market

Vinicius Junior's future continues to stir controversy in the transfer market, with talks over a new Real Madrid deal at a standstill.

 The Brazil international's current contract runs out next summer, and negotiations over an extension have made no tangible progress.

Whispers of Vinicius have started circulating in the corridors of the Premier League's biggest clubs. Yet his options look limited so far, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Jacobs revealed that Vinicius Junior's representatives offered the Real Madrid winger to Liverpool this summer. The Reds have not opened any serious or direct talks, though, with their focus firmly on strengthening the right wing.

Should Vinicius decide to leave Real Madrid this summer, Arsenal are the only interested destination so far, Jacobs says, with genuine interest from elsewhere absent.

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Real Madrid crest
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The Gunners are treading carefully because of the complications at Real Madrid, but they stand ready to open the door to talks if they receive positive signals from the player and his camp.

He concluded: "At the same time, the Saudi Pro League still dreams of signing the Brazilian star, as it is believed that Al-Ahli would be the closest destination if the player showed his willingness to move, given that a five-year offer worth one billion euros was previously put to him last year."

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