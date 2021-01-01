Liverpool v Real Madrid

'Liverpool need flogging' - Nigerians react as Real Madrid send Reds packing from Champions League

Taiye Taiwo
@tayo_taiwo
Jurgen Klopp's men are set for a trophyless season after they failed to fight-back from their three-goal deficit they suffered in Madrid last Tuesday

Football enthusiasts in Nigeria were bemused Liverpool did not score at least a goal against Real Madrid before exiting the Uefa Champions League by a 3-1 aggregate defeat.

The reigning Premier League champions welcomed Zinedine Zidane’s men to Anfield on Wednesday with the hopes of overturning their first-leg deficit but they did not do enough to convert their chances as the encounter ended in a goalless draw.

Liverpool were the more dominant side on Wednesday with 15 shots registered compared to Real Madrid's six shots, but they were not clinical in front of goal as only four shots were on target and the Blancos had two on target.

Liverpool’s quarter-final exit dashed any hopes of winning a title this season as they will now turn their attention to securing a European ticket for next season - they are sixth in the Premier League table.

In reacting to Wednesday’s result, Nigerians faulted Liverpool team's performance and at the same time, applauded Zidane for his tactics and his players' contributions.

