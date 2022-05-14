Liverpool’s Mane reveals FA Cup dream ahead of Wembley final against Chelsea

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane has discussed his desire to win the FA Cup and that he used to watch the tournament closely while in his native Senegal.

The 30-year-old Lion of Teranga will get a chance to lift the trophy with the Reds in the final against Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday. Ahead of the final, Mane, who scored a double as Liverpool defeated Manchester City 3-2 to reach the final, was asked if he remembers hearing about the FA Cup while growing up in Senegal.

“The FA Cup, I think everybody knows it – myself for sure,” the former Southampton player told Liverpoolfc.com. “It has been my dream, for sure, to win it one day. I used to watch it all the time and Liverpool have won [it]. I now have the chance to play.

“It's going to be a big competition between us and Chelsea because we played the Carabao Cup [final] and we won it, so it’s kind of revenge for them. But it will stay as football for us and we know we have a good team and we are capable of beating any team. Let’s use our strengths like we did all the time, and try to win the game.“

On playing the final at Wembley, Mane explained: “I remember I played at Wembley the first time in 2012 [during] the Olympic Games – Senegal against Uruguay.

“That was my first time. Before I remember our coach couldn't pronounce the name Wembley, he said, ‘Vembley’, so we were all laughing about it! I remember before the game, my teammates and I, that night was, 'Wow, what a dream for us to see ourselves in Wembley tomorrow [Saturday].'

“Especially playing another final again, I think it's amazing. So let's go and enjoy the moment.”

Mane has further revealed how extra motivated Liverpool are heading into the final, having beaten Chelsea on penalties in the League Cup final at the same venue.

“If you win a trophy and think about it, it always gives you extra motivation. In our case, we are in a very, very good moment,” added Mane. “A few months ago we won the Carabao Cup [against] the same team.

“Without making pressure for ourselves, it's just [more] incredible motivation for us to push ourselves and say, ‘Let's go and make another story.’”

Liverpool last won the FA Cup 16 years ago, and Mane admits they have discussed the same as a team ahead of the final.

“We've been talking about it in the dressing room," the No.10 explained. “I've been asking the boys, 'When was the last time Liverpool won it?' I think it was a long time ago.

“Not only the players, I think all the fans around the world are very excited to win it again. Years ago, we won the Premier League, Champions League, so winning the FA Cup will be massive for us, for everyone at the club as well and the fans.”