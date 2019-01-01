Liverpool-linked Fekir still set to leave Lyon but club rule out any other departures

The club's new director of football admits it is "tough to convince" their star asset to stay amid Premier League interest

Nabil Fekir may still leave but the club will sanction no other departures following a period of upheaval.

Talented left-back Ferland Mendy and star midfielder Tanguy Ndombele have departed for and respectively, while the club will enter the 2019-20 season with a new head coach in Sylvinho.

Juninho Pernambucano is also settling into his seat as director of football and the Brazilian is determined to guard against a further drain on talent.

That means Memphis Depay, Moussa Dembele and Houssem Aouar are all set to stay, but captain and World Cup winner Fekir could still find a new home after entering the final 12 months of his contract.

"For now, the only possible departure is Fekir," Juninho said.

"I have spoken with him. It was about personal things, to know his life. I translated for the coach. [Sylvinho] likes him personally.

"It's hard to convince him to continue – he's a world champion and his generation has left. It's not a closed matter, but I'm telling you the truth.

"We would like to keep him."

Arsenal are reportedly weighing up an approach for the -linked international, but no movement appears to have been made since Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas declared his willingness to listen to offers.

The 25-year-old will not feature in Saturday's friendly against Swiss side Servette due to an adductor issue.

Juninho, speaking at the presentation of new left-back Youssouf Kone, confirmed talks are continuing with centre-back Joachim Andersen.

"We will be far ahead in the transfer market if we sign Andersen. I'm quite satisfied," he said.