Andrew Robertson will depart Liverpool at the end of the season, the club has confirmed through its official channels. The 32-year-old left-back’s Anfield contract is set to expire and will not be renewed.

Liverpool will now bid farewell to two club icons this summer, after previously confirming that Mohamed Salah will also depart.

Robertson joined Liverpool from Hull City in 2017 for €9 million and has since made 373 appearances, scoring 13 goals and providing 69 assists.

For many seasons he was the club’s first-choice left-back, but the arrival of Milos Kerkez last year saw the Hungarian gradually earn manager Arne Slot’s preference in the position.

During his time at Anfield, Robertson won two Premier League titles, one Champions League, one FA Cup and two EFL Cups.

Last winter he was linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, but the clubs could not agree on a fee. His next destination remains unconfirmed.

Robertson has 92 caps for Scotland and will represent his country at this summer’s World Cup, where they are drawn in a group with Brazil, Morocco and Haiti.