Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson frustrated by Reds conceding 'stupid goals'

The Brazilian keeper has demanded more focus from his team-mates after failing to keep a clean sheet in four games since returning from injury.

goalkeeper Alisson is annoyed at the amount of "stupid goals" Liverpool have conceded this season.

Jurgen Klopp's side have only three clean sheets from 18 matches this term and are currently on a run of seven games in all competitions without one.

's Trezeguet became the latest player to breach Liverpool's defence after being left completely unmarked to steer home John McGinn's free-kick on Saturday afternoon.

The European champions recovered from that setback to win 2-1 at Villa Park after late goals from Andy Robertson and Sadio Mane, but Alisson is frustrated that his side are having to do things the hard way.

"It annoys me always when we concede," he told reporters ahead of Liverpool's game against at Anfield in the on Tuesday evening. "Stupid goals! When we concede that way, it annoys me and the team.

"We always have a common goal to win the game and to keep a clean sheet. You are closer to the victory with a clean sheet and you always have a draw.

"When you concede, the games become more difficult. We need to work better at that if we want to do great things."

Alisson has failed to keep a clean sheet in all four matches since returning from a 10-week lay-off due to a calf injury, including in last month's 4-1 Champions League win against Genk.

The Belgian champions travel to Anfield on Tuesday evening and Alisson has demanded an improvement from his team-mates.

"We can do better in our concentration. Against Genk we conceded late on, so this annoyed me and the team. We need to keep our focus," he said.

"We need to learn from these moments to make sure it does not happen again."

Liverpool boss Klopp can understand Alisson's frustrations, adding at Monday's pre-match press conference: "For me, it is more important the other team don't create.

"If a team score with one shot, it is not nice but it is something we can't work on. Ali is annoyed without clean sheets, but he is happy as everyone when we win games. We have to score goals."