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Bart DHanis

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Liverpool fans have had enough and are making their voices heard in droves at Anfield

Liverpool

Liverpool fans have made their views on the club’s policy very clear. The die-hard supporters, known as ‘The Kop’, decided not to display any banners on Saturday evening ahead of the match against Fulham.

Usually, the Kop adorns the stand with countless flags and banners, but on Saturday evening it was bare.


The protest follows a recent rise in ticket prices at Anfield, which supporters describe as “ridiculous”.

At half-time they unfurled a single banner reading ‘No to ticket price increases’.

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On the pitch, Arne Slot’s side were already 2-0 up at the break, with goals from Rio and Mohamed Salah, barely affected by the absent banners.

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