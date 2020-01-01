‘Liverpool defeat was an experience’ – Midtjylland star Onyeka

The Nigerian midfielder was on parade from start to finish as his Danish club lost to Jurgen Klopp’s men at Anfield on Tuesday

Frank Onyeka has described Midtjylland's 2-0 loss to in Tuesday's encounter as 'an experience to take along'.

He produced a solid display in the middle of the park at Anfield but second-half goals from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah condemned the Danish visitors to their second straight defeat in the elite European competition this season.

Despite being the strongest defensive force for Midtjylland in the encounter with most tackles (4) and most interceptions (3), Onyeka was the most fouled player on Tuesday night and he won five free-kicks for his team.

In his reaction, the 22-year-old applauded his teammates’ fighting spirit and wants them to learn from the result.

“An experience we take along. Great fight from the team,” Onyeka wrote on Instagram.

Earlier this month, Onyeka made his debut in an international friendly match against in which ended 1-0 in favour of the reigning African champions.

Meanwhile, Midtjylland manager Brian Priske reserved praise for his entire team for the performance on Merseyside despite the loss.

“There is no doubt that we are well satisfied with the performance that was presented today. We proved to each other that we can commit to the Champions League,” Priske told the club website.

“I am satisfied with the way we delivered as a team and that we were able to do it in just over 90 minutes without the big fluctuations. We gave very few chances away against a very strong opponent.”

Onyeka’s Midtjylland sit at the bottom of Champions League group D with no point after two games. They will be aiming for their first win when they welcome to the MCH Arena next Tuesday, after Saturday's Superliga fixture against Nordsjaelland.