Henderson aiming to be fit for 2020-21 season as Liverpool captain refuses to add sour note to 'incredible' campaign

The Reds will be without their captain for the rest of the season, but he retains a positive outlook on the situation

Jordan Henderson will not let his injury setback spoil what he described as an "incredible campaign" for himself and .

Henderson suffered a knee injury in Wednesday's 3-1 Premier League win over and Hove Albion, with Jurgen Klopp confirming on Friday that it will force the midfielder to miss the remainder of the season.

The Reds captain has featured 30 times for Liverpool in the competition, helping them to a maiden Premier League title and a first top-flight crown in 30 years.

More teams

Klopp is optimistic the international will be fit in time for the start of the 2020-21 season as he does not require surgery, and the player will now focus on his rehabilitation.

Nevertheless, the injury will not prevent Henderson from lifting the Premier League trophy later this month.



"Unfortunately, following the knee injury I picked up against Brighton on Wednesday, I will now miss the last two weeks of the season," he wrote on his official social media accounts.

"However, my rehabilitation will start immediately and I'll be working hard to be back to full fitness in just a matter of weeks in order to be fully ready for the start of the new season.

"Of course, it's not the way I'd have preferred to finish the season on a personal level, but it's been an incredible campaign for us so far as a team and as a club, and I'll be doing everything I can to support the boys for the final games from the sidelines. I'm sure the lads will ensure we finish the season off on a high.

"Thanks to everyone for the messages of support and I look forward to being back out there as soon as possible."

Article continues below

Klopp said the news had been "a complete mood killer" but added that his captain would lift the Premier League trophy when the time came.

"He deserves to lift the trophy, and he will lift the trophy," Klopp said. "No surgery needed, that's the good news. All the rest, we can make our own decisions. Hendo will lift the trophy."

Henderson will miss matches against , Arsenal, and Newcastle, bitter rivals of his boyhood club Sunderland, as Liverpool aim to reach a century of points.