‘He looks really sharp and in a good moment’ – Liverpool boss Klopp raves about Mane’s form

The Senegal international has been impressive for the Reds this campaign, even though he started on the bench in Wednesday's Champions League win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has lauded "exceptional" Sadio Mane for his form ahead of their Premier League game against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Mane has scored two goals in five appearances for the Anfield outfit across all competitions this season.

During their last league game against Leeds United, the 29-year-old sealed the Reds' 3-0 win at Elland Road in the stoppage-time after attempting 10 shots in the match.

Klopp does not see the missed opportunities as an issue and he believes Mane, who has 97 Premier League goals to his name, can join Mohamed Salah in the 100-goal club.

“Sadio looks really good, he looks really sharp,” Klopp said in his press conference.

“I know we talk about these things when a striker misses some chances, but that he has the amount of chances he has, the amount of finishes he has, that’s actually the important stuff.

“Sadio is in a good moment; a really good moment physically and mentally as well, so really confident and you can see that. A player misses a chance and doesn’t look desperate or whatever, he has a smile on his face and he knows, ‘I could have done this or this better…’ and all these kind of things.

“It's all good for the moment but Sadio is an exceptional player so he has to perform exceptionally because this is the standard we expect from him and he usually delivers.”

On Wednesday, Mane played just played 27 minutes of football in their opening Uefa Champions League opening against AC Milan when Klopp's side sealed maximum points in a five-goal thriller.

He described the result as a well-deserved home victory for Liverpool.

“I think for sure it would have been very unfair because if you watched the game, you see how many chances we created and at the end of the day if you lost it or drew, I think it would be very unfair,” the 2019 African Footballer of the Year told the club’s website.

“But what we know from the beginning - I think that’s why we pushed - is that we have a tough group and it was very important for us to get the three points, especially at home.”