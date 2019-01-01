Liverpool are beatable and treble is possible, claims Alaba

Bayern Munich can still win the treble this season despite being six points behind Borussia Dortmund, according to defender David Alaba.

David Alaba says Bayern Munich are dreaming of a repeat of their 2013 treble as well as victory over Liverpool in the .

The Bavarians have recovered from a poor start to their campaign and are second behind as they prepare for their domestic season to resume on January 18 against .

Niko Kovac's men travel to Anfield on February 19 to face Liverpool in the Champions League round of 16 and defender Alaba said the club is aiming for success on three fronts, with a DFB-Pokal clash against also around the corner.

Alaba, 26, was part of the Bayern team that clinched the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Champions League in 2012-13 and he said a repeat this season was not out of the question.

"The triple is a dream!" Alaba told Bild. "And of course we want to realise that.

"I want to be successful with the national team and Bayern."

suffered their first defeat of the season in a 2-1 reverse at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium on Thursday, while Bayern have lost three Bundesliga matches so far in 2018-19.

With six matches to come before their clash with Jurgen Klopp's men on Merseyside, Alaba issued his side with a rallying cry.

He added: "Everyone is beatable, many things are possible in football. We have often seen this.

"Now we have to do a good preparation. It is important to stay healthy and to give full throttle."

Alaba and his Bayern team-mates have won the Bundesliga title in each of the last six season, and they last failed to finish top of the table when Jurgen Klopp's Dortmund claimed the crown in 2012.

However, Bayern have not matched this success in cup competitions in recent years and have failed to win the DFB-Pokal in each of the last two seasons. The German champions have also not won the Champions League since that treble campaign.

Alaba has been at the Allianz Arena since he signed as a youth player in 2008 and has made over 300 appearances for the club, winning seven German titles, three DFB-Pokal and the Champions League once.