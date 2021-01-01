UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Fiorentina and Manchester City in UWCL round of 16 action

Manchester City's starting XI 🔵
Five changes to Gareth Taylor's line-up from the first leg.
❌ Lucy Bronze, Sam Mewis, Ellie Roebuck, Steph Houghton, Chloe Kelly
Rose Lavelle gets her first UWCL start alongside Keira Walsh and Caroline Weir in the midfield.
Your City line-up to face @ACF_Womens in the #UWCL! 📋
XI | Taieb, Stanway, Dahlkemper, Morgan, Greenwood, Walsh, Lavelle, Weir, Beckie, Hemp, White (C)
SUBS | Roebuck, Keating, Coombs, Mannion, Mewis, Kelly, Davies, Park
There's more UWCL round of 16 action today 🍿
Today we go to Italy for Fiorentina vs Manchester City.
City have a 3-0 lead after the first leg in England, but can Viola cause the first comeback of the round of 16??