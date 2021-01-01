UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Barcelona, Chelsea, Lyon, Bayern Munich and more in UWCL quarter-final action

Sub for Manchester City 🔁
Second half KO!
We are back for another thrilling 45 minutes.
Can Manchester City comeback or will Barcelona begin to capitalise on are their chances??
Let's see what happens 👀
First half recap!
Half time: Barcelona 1-0 Manchester City.
A recap by our women's football coresspondent Ameé Ruszkai.
A dominant first half display from Barcelona, who lead at the break through Asisat Oshoala's cracking strike from the edge of the box. They'll be disappointed their lead is not greater, however. Caroline Graham Hansen has been terrific, creating plenty of chances, but the Spaniards have been frustrated by some wonderful goalkeeping from Ellie Roebuck.
City had a couple of decent opportunities - Ellen White fired over after a good run from Lauren Hemp, and later Hemp's cross was headed over by Chloe Kelly. But the away side have spent most of the game so far on the back foot.
Oshoala's goal goes down in history 💯
The striker's lone goal of the match is Barcelona's 100th goal in the UWCL.
💯 @AsisatOshoala ha marcat el gol 100 del FC Barcelona a la @UWCL pic.twitter.com/Tzn4EEwJ5L— FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) March 24, 2021
HT: 🔴 Barcelona 1-0 Manchester City 🔵
A gripping first half in Italy for the first fixture of the match!
Barcelona have managed 12 attempts on goal so far with 5 on target, where City have only had 3 attempts and just a lone shot on target.
Though the Spanish are dominating, City have showed that they just need the rare chance to get on goal.
Mewis nets but is offside!
Good free-kick delivery from City on the left side of the pitch into the box and Sam Mewis manages to bury the ball into the back of the net, but is well offside.
Barcelona 1-0 Man City
Minutes to go in this first half.
Ellen White gets a chance!
The first long goal kick of the match for City and it ends up with a chance on goal.
Lauren Hemp drives through the centre of the pitch and finds White in space down the right, but the England striker fires well wide of the goal.
GOOOOOOOOOOOOL DEL BARCELONA
Barcelona finally break through and Asisiat Oshoala's makes no mistake this time around!
A lose ball in the box from a Barcelona free-kick, Oshoala gets set up perfectly at the top of the box and slots home smoothly in the bottom corner.
Barcelona 1-0 Man City
Just under 10 minutes left in this first-half
ROEBUCK AGAIN
Alexia Putellas' brilliant diving header is denied by Roebuck from a brilliant floating cross from Mariona from the left.
Barcelona keep knocking on City's door.
City come close!
Manchester City get control of the ball now and start to formulate their attack through Chloe Kelly and Sam Mewis.
A few good crosses into the box by City, but Chloe Kelly and Caroline Weir were unable to bury their chances.
Somehow it's still goalless in Italy
Another HUGE save from Ellie Roebuck to block Aitana Bonmati's low shot into the corner.
Alexia Putellas found herself on the touchline, cut back the ball to the penalty spot for Bonmati to have a clear shot on target.
Barcelona have had clear chances, exploting City's poor clearances from the back, but Barcelona's efforts haven't found the back of the net.
HUGE SAVE BY ROEBUCK
A bad pass from Lucy Bronze lands in the path of Asisiat Oshoala but Ellie Roebuck comes up with a big save to deny Barcelona an opener.
City were unable to deal with the rebound from the save and Graham Hansen gets a curling effort from close range, but it's just wide of the post.
First chance!
Graham Hansen gets a shot blocked!
The Norwegian wingers dribbles effortlessly into the box and gets a shot on target, but is blocked by Abby Dahlkemper.
Barcelona are dominating the tempo of the match so far and City's only attack was called offside.
CGH brilliance early on!
Just 10 minutes into the match and we've seen Caroline Graham Hansen's pace causing problems for the City defenders.
Barcelona so have the ball more, but City are capable of scoring with just one attempt on goal.
The match isn't disappointing so far.
KO in Barcelona vs Manchester City 🔥
The first match of the day in underway!
Let's see how this goes.
5 minutes until KO!
Due to travel restrictions, Barcelona v Manchester City will not be played in Spain but rather in Monza, Italy.
We have two of the best midfield trios in Europe going up against each other.
Duels all over the pitch! Lucy Bronze vs Mariona Caldentey, Carolina Graham Hansen vs Esme Morgan, Asisat Ohsoala vs Abby Dahlkemper, Ellen White vs Mapi Leon.
It's going to be a thriller! 😱
Barcelona line-up 🔴🔵
The Spanish side also line-up with a 4-3-3 with a brilliant midfield of Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmati and Patri Guijarro.
Asisiat Oshoala starts as the central striker in between Mariona and Caroline Graham Hansen.
Lieke Martens, Jenni Hermoso and Vicky Losada on the bench, not bad substitutions to have...
👥 11 @FCBfemeni OFICIAL #BarçaManchesterCity— FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) March 24, 2021
👌 @stanleytools
🔵🔴 #ForçaBarça #UWCL pic.twitter.com/dkCp559lAs
Manchester City starting XI 🔷
Gareth Taylor lines up his side in a 4-3-3 formation.
With captain, Steph Houghton unavailable due to injury, Alex Greenwood will slip into the centre-back position and 20-year-old, Esme Morgan starts as City's left-back.
Your City line-up to face @FCBfemeni 📋— Man City Women (@ManCityWomen) March 24, 2021
XI | Roebuck, Bronze, Dahlkemper, Greenwood, Morgan, Walsh, Mewis, Weir, Kelly, Hemp, White (C)
SUBS | Taieb, Keating, Beckie, Stanway, Mannion, Lavelle, Coombs, Stokes, Park, Davies
🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/HkTzfLv0HJ pic.twitter.com/a2FHBF5IjL
It's a BIG day in the UWCL!
Welcome back everyone to Goal's UWCL live blog.
An exciting day ahead of us in the first legs of the quarter-finals!
Today's fixtures:
Barcelona vs Manchester City
Chelsea vs Wolfsburg
PSG vs Lyon
Bayern Munich vs Rosengard